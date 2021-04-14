Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market 2019 – 2024

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification is referred to isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology. And in this report, we get the statistics on reagents used in isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology. Nucleic acid isothermal amplification is a newer technique that amplifies DNA or RNA specific fragment from few copies to billion-fold copies under a one temperature condition, unlike PCR amplification that needs at least 30-35 thermal cycles to accomplish the reaction.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822430

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce isothermal nucleic acid amplification product, mainly concentrating in North America and Europe. The main market players are PreAnalytiX, Meridian Bioscience, Eiken Chemical, Lucigen, OptiGene, etc. The production revenue of isothermal nucleic acid amplification increased from 152 million USD in 2011 to 266 million USD in 2015, with an average growth rate of 13.54%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption remains high-speed growth. North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions and export regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The worldwide market for Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PreAnalytiX

Meridian Bioscience

Eiken Chemical

Lucigen

OptiGene

NEB

Biomerieux

Alere

Quidel Corporation

Promega

Hologic

Ustar

Grifols

ThermoFisher

Nugen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: LAMP, HDA, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Research Use Only, Foods Inspection, Environment Inspection

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald