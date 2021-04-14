Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2019-2034

The “Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) industry with a focus on the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market:

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Caliper Corporation

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Report is segmented as:

Global geographic information systems (GIS) market by component:

Hardware

Software

Global geographic information systems (GIS) market by function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Global geographic information systems (GIS) market by end-user:

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Construction

Mining

Transportation

Global geographic information systems (GIS) market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

