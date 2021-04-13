Self Adhesive Labels Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2024

Self-adhesive labels are a specialized type of label that are applied to packaging. These labels display the necessary information about the product. Self-adhesive labels are multilayered system that contains information printed on its surface. The layers typically contain release liner, an adhesive layer, and face material. The release liner is made up of silicone-coated paper or plastic. Several packaging applications use self-adhesive labels to display information, which promotes awareness about the product’s brand. Important contents such as barcode, product description, track and trace coding, and authentication coding are conveyed using self-adhesive labels.

Furthermore, self-adhesive labels add a decorative look, thus increasing customer attention and brand recognition. Self-adhesive labels are printed using laser printer and inkjet printer photocopiers. Self-adhesive labels are also referred to as pressure sensitive labels as they adhere to the surface when pressure is applied.

Self-adhesive labels are available in the market in different forms based on nature of application. Depending on the lifespan of labels, self-adhesive labels are of two types: temporary or removable and permanent. Temporary or removable self-adhesive labels are primarily used as price tags or advertisement materials. Permanent self-adhesive labels are extensively used in electrical and electronic appliances, HVAC, etc. On the other hand, based on chemical properties of the coating, self-adhesive labels are classified as acrylics, vinyl, polyurethane, epoxy, and elastomers. The appropriate form or type of self-adhesive labels can be selected depending on various factors such as surface texture, environmental conditions, durability and performance, and size and shape of label.

Self-adhesive labels have enormous usage in various packaging applications. Consumer goods is the largest end-user of self-adhesive labels. The home and personal care industry also significantly makes use of self-adhesive labels in packaging. Furthermore, these labels have potential use in food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, they are widely applied in industrial labeling.

The global market for self-adhesive labels has significantly expanded in the past few years. Substantial growth in the e-commerce industry has fueled growth of the self-adhesive labels market in the recent past. Steady market growth is expected to be witnessed in the near future. North America dominated the market for self-adhesive labels in the past few years followed by Europe. These two regions are expected to project a mature market for self-adhesive labels in the next few years.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for self-adhesive labels in the near future. Potential growth in end-user industries in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is anticipated to drive demand for self-adhesive labels in the next few years. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to build an emerging market during the forecast period due to rising demand for self-adhesive labels in the packaging industry.

Increased per capita income in developing countries of Asia Pacific has driven purchasing capacity of consumers in the recent past. Consumer awareness is also increasing in developing regions, seeking detailed description about the product. Such factors are estimated to fuel demand for self-adhesive labels during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in the e-commerce industry in emerging markets of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is likely to chiefly propel the self-adhesive labels market during the forecast period. However, raw materials required for self-adhesive labels are priced higher as compared to wet-glue labels. This, in turn, is likely to hinder the market growth.

Some of the key manufacturers of self-adhesive labels include 3M Company, Americk Systems Labelling, Avery Products Corporation, Constantia, ETIS Slovakia, a.s., Flexibles Group GmbH, Müroll GmbH, Royston Labels Ltd., S&K LABEL spol.s r.o., SVS Etikety, Torraspapel Adestor, and UPM-Kymmene Corporation.

