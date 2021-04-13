Secondary Packaging Market Forecast Analysis, and Trends 2023

Secondary packaging designates the packaging used for grouping various pre-packed products together. The second layer of packaging is not in direct contact with the product and its use and applications are distinctly different than primary packaging, however, sometimes the purpose of both the packaging type may converge. Secondary packaging is generally used for two main purposes, namely branding and display and logistics. Some of the common examples of secondary packaging include plastic crates, cardboard boxes, and cardboard cartons amongst others.

Secondary packaging performs the role of protecting not only the product but also the primary packaging and hence is an important aspect of packaging. Secondary packaging entails activities such as safe transportation of primary packed products and retaining the primary packaging intact. Packaging encompasses a broad range of activities. Various materials are used for different levels of packaging. Paper and boards is the largest product segment used as packaging and its use is expected to grow significantly, especially for secondary packaging. Some of the new materials used for secondary packaging include polyactic acid, ethylene based resins, pulp based material, thin seal polypropylene and non-petroleum based products.

Secondary Packaging Market: Drivers and Opportunities

With the growing industrial and consumer activities in Asia Pacific and growing need for safe transportation is expected to drive the market for secondary packaging market. Globally, numerous goods are transported daily and these goods need to be handled and transported safely. Secondary packaging plays an important role in safeguarding the primary product and hence is important for safe transportation of products. The product type and packaging characteristics change as per the applications, where the secondary packaging plays different role for different packaging applications.

Secondary packaging plays a vital role in transportation of medical grade products, where the packaging has to ensure adequate protection for the primary products inside. Recently the focus of the companies’ engaged in the manufacturing of secondary packaging materials has been on weight reduction, sustainability, bio-degradability and self display capabilities amongst others. Some of the companies have are also working on enhancing the product protection, stackability, retail mandates etc.

Secondary Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

Owing to the growing industrial activities and overall growth in Asia-Pacific region and increased demand for consumer goods as well as industrial products especially in nations such as China, India, and Indonesia among others, the demand for secondary packaging materials is projected to demonstrate robust growth. Following Asia Pacific in the secondary packaging market were Europe and North America. The United States, in North America, was observed as being among the single largest markets worldwide for secondary packaging materials.

Moreover, the U.S.’ economic growth has shown improvement in recent years and has shown signs of recovery, with growing demand for various products. Looking forward, the secondary packaging industry in North America is predicted to display fairly stable growth through the report’s forecast period. This is expected to subsequently drive the secondary packaging market in this region.

In the Europe region, Germany represented the largest market for secondary packaging materials. The country was followed by other developed countries such as France, Italy, and the U.K.

Similar market conditions characterize the markets for secondary packaging materials in North America and Europe. In the Rest of the World (RoW) market, especially in such countries as Brazil, the market outlook remains positive, as demand for secondary packaging materials is poised to remain healthy from electronics and consumer goods industries.

Secondary Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies that are active in the global secondary packaging market are CCB Packaging Inc., Unette Corporation, DHL, Deufol, Saddle Creek Corporation, ARI Packaging Company and Power Packaging amongst others.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald