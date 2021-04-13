Rubber Additives Market : Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth 2023

Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. Rubber additives are incorporated with raw rubber polymer to enhance structural and mechanical properties, and improve the overall performance and quality of rubber. Various types of rubber additives include vulcanization accelerators & inhibitors, processing aids, adhesion promoters, chemical blowing agents, antiozonants and fillers. Vulcanization accelerators improve cross-linking efficiency, while inhibitors slow down the vulcanization process.

Processing aids are used to reduce the viscosity of rubber. This helps fabricate rubber with other components and reduce the overall energy required during fabrication. Furthermore, adhesion promoters are used to improve the rubber-to-metal adhesion during tire manufacturing. Other rubber additives such as fillers are generally used to increase the stiffness of unvulcanized rubber. Tire & tubing, consumer goods, construction, and electrical insulation industries are some of the major end-users of rubber additives. Tire & tubing industry accounted for the largest market share of rubber additives in 2014.

Global demand for rubber additives is significantly driven by increasing consumption of rubber polymers in tire manufacturing and electrical insulation industries. Tire manufacturing industry is the largest consumer of rubber. Vulcanization accelerators, process aids and oil extenders are some of the rubber additives used in tire manufacturing. Accelerators which are used commonly to increase the cross-linking efficiency during vulcanization include guanidines, thiazoles, thiurams and sulfur. Furthermore, processing aids such as chemical peptizers and some plasticizers help reduce the viscosity for easy fabrication and stabilization.

Global companies manufacturing rubber additives include Akzo Nobel N.V., King Industries, Inc., Arkema SA, Eastman Chemical Company, Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd and Lanxess Corporation.