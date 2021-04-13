Luxury Rigid Box Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2017 – 2025

Luxury rigid boxes are popularly used for packaging of consumer goods including luxury pens, watches, electronic accessories, confectionery foods, cosmetics, etc. Since 2012, manufacturers in China and India have invested considerably in increasing their production capacity of luxury rigid boxes. Revolutionary boom in mobile phones and mobile phones accessories have encouraged many small and local manufacturers to enter the luxury rigid box market in India and China. The global market for luxury rigid box market is characterized by presence of small to mid-size manufacturer along with established multinational players. Manufacturers of luxury rigid box cater to client base, particularly operating in the sweet and confectionary food products market.

The global market for sweets, confectionery and other food products is expected to witness growth due to evolution in the product offerings by food product manufacturers. Luxury rigid boxes are different from conventional paperboard boxes or folding cartons in terms of design, strength, visual quality and overall packaging functionality. Visual quality and material properties of luxury rigid boxes result in end user preference for product packaged in luxury rigid boxes.

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Market Segmentation

The global luxury rigid box market is segmented as per product type, by design and by application type.

As per the product type, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Telescopic Luxury Rigid Box

Two Piece Luxury Rigid Box

Hinged Lid Luxury Rigid Box

As per design type the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Round & Oval Luxury Rigid Box

Square Shaped Luxury Rigid Box

Other Shaped Luxury Rigid Box

As per the application type, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Food Baker’s Confectionery Sugar Confectionery Other Food Products

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Jewellery

Cosmetics

Others

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for luxury rigid box is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, particularly drive by demand from confectionery food products manufacturers. Popular confectionery food products that are packed and transported in luxury rigid box include sugar candies, nuts, chewing gum, ice creams, etc.

Apart from sugar confectionaries, luxury rigid boxes are also used for packaging of baker confectioneries such as cakes, cookies, doughnut, pastries, etc. Demand for baker confectionary constitutes prominent market segment in the global market for luxury rigid boxes. Apart from food products, luxury rigid boxes are also used for packaging of electronic goods, consumer goods, cosmetics, jewellery, etc. Manufacturers of luxury rigid boxes invest in high quality material requirements and technologically advanced printing capabilities in order to deliver visually appealing luxury rigid boxes to their clients.

The global market for luxury rigid box is characterized by supply of products in extensive range of designs particularly segmented as telescopic luxury rigid box, two piece luxury rigid box and hinged lid luxury rigid box.

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global luxury rigid box market include Burt Rigid Box, Inc., Pragati, Bell Printers, ACG Ecopak, Taylor Box, Guangzhou Fetching Color Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Xinda Packaging Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fullbright Industry Company Limited, Guangdong Jin Wei Da Colour Printing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Yison Printing Co., Ltd., Dongguan Crown Win Package Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen CyGedin Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald