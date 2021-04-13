Household Tissue Paper Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecast 2025

Various tissue papers products are widely used for household purposes in many forms such as paper towels, napkins, toilet rolls and much more. Although the products used for the household purpose and away from home purpose is same, the market characteristics widely differ. Also, paper products are widely preferred due to their high availability, completely biodegradable and complete recyclable characteristics over plastics and textiles. Due to high standard of hygiene maintained by the usage of tissue paper products rather than cotton towels, the household tissue paper products market is estimated to account for a huge market size.

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Dynamics

Other than the advantages of the paper over other materials such as easy availability of raw materials and low-cost manufacturing, tissue papers are proofed to be much more hygienic than cotton towels or any other product as a piece of tissue is used only ones and dumped into garbage and a fresh tissue is taken out for next time. Using the same cotton towel for multiple times is not an effective method for maintaining hygiene. These factors has driven the household tissue paper products market globally. On the other hand, tissues are a bit expensive than cotton towels as a towel can be used for many months while the tissues are made for one-time use only. The total cost of tissues used for the average life period of a towel accounts for a much higher value.

For household purpose, usage of tissue each time accounts for some money, while for away from home purpose, the consumer has already paid a fixed amount and thus consumption of household tissue paper products is comparatively lower than away from home tissue paper products. Moreover, the used tissues require a large space for dumping them as using a fresh tissue for each time results into a large volume of used tissues by the end of the day. Also, the dispensing of tissues require some equipment or structure, while a cotton towel can be hung easily anywhere. These factors are proven to pose a slight restraint to the Household tissue paper products market.

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Segmentation

The Household tissue paper products market can be segmented on the basis of products as

Facial Tissues

Pocket Tissues

Wet Tissues

Paper towels

Wrapping tissues

Toilet paper

Others

The Household tissue paper products market can be segmented on the basis of packaging as

Rolls

Napkins

Folded tissues

V-fold

W-fold

Z-fold

C-fold

The Household tissue paper products market can be segmented on the basis of the application as

For toilet use

For kitchen use

The Household tissue paper products market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Regional Outlook

As the usage of tissues is directly dependent on the standard of living an average person in the region, the Household tissue paper products market can be related to the GDP of the country. North America seems to use a higher quantity of tissue paper products per capita, closely followed by Western Europe, as these two regions are composed of highly developed countries.

On the other hand, the per capita consumption of tissue paper products in Asia Pacific region is comparatively lower. Due to high population of the Asia Pacific, the region is expected to provide a significantly large market to the Household tissue paper products. Middle East region has low agricultural produce and thus costs a bit higher than that in other regions. While due to a significantly high standard of living of the people in GCC counties, the MEA region is expected to provide a considerable opportunity to the Household tissue paper products market.

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Key players

Some of the key players of the Household tissue paper products market are

Orchids Tissue Papers

Pudumjee Paper Products

Grigeo AB

WEPA Group

Metsä Tissue

Paloma, higienski papirji, d.d.

Lamix

