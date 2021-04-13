Glufosinate-Ammonium Market By Current Scenario with Growth Rate 2023

Glufosinate ammonium is produced from phosphinic acid and is a non-selective herbicide. It can be used effectively of all broad-leaved and grass weeds. Weeds deprive the crop plants of essential soil nutrients resulting in their stunted growth. Glufosinate ammonium is used globally on all edible & non-edible crops, fruits & berries and grasslands. Glufosinate ammonium is applied on both pre- and post emergent weeds. It acts by inhibiting the enzyme glutamine synthetase. It is applied as foliar spray and as soil treatment. Compared to other herbicides, its use is considered relatively safe on crop plants and it can be used in combination with other herbicides, owing to which, it is widely accepted as an herbicide in the major parts of the world.

The growth of the agrochemicals industry for farmlands has been driving the growth of glufosinate ammonium market. This trend is expected to continue within the forecast period. Additionally, glufosinate ammonium is used as a dessicant and a defoliant. The application of this chemical causes reduced glutamine and increased ammonia levels in plant tissues. This retards the photosynthesis process resulting in the death of the plant, within few days. However, glufosinate ammonium causes toxicity in animals and aquatic flora and fauna, this disadvantage of glufosinate ammonium is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Bio based substitutes of glufosinate ammonium which are milder on the environment are expected to open new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

In order to combat the increasing problem of weed resistance to glyphosate- based products, in May 2013, Bayer CropScience announced the construction of glufosinate ammonium herbicide facility in the U.S. Bayer CropScience sells glufosinate ammonium under the brand name Liberty. The Liberty brand of glufosinate ammonium herbicide, acts against weeds which develop resistance to glyphosate, owing to this it is in high demand by agriculturists. The new facility construction in the U.S. is expected to more than double the company’s capacity for glufosinate ammonium production. Glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide variety of weeds such as crabgrass, pigweed, chickweed, quackgrass, lamb’s quarters, buckhorn plantain, shepherd’s purse and others. Glufosinate ammonium is sold under the brand names Liberty, Basta and Ignite. Its use as a defoliant causes the leaves of the weeds to fall off which retards the growth of harmful weeds.

Some of the key players in this market are: ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Angene, Apollo Scientific Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Conier Chem, China Jiangsu International Group, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co.,Ltd, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Finetech Industry, Green Chem Ltd, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, J and K Scientific, Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd., Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Merck Millipore, Sigma – Aldrich, Syngenta, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Wangs Crop-Science Co., Ltd, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, Tractus Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Sega Science and Technology Co. Ltd among others.