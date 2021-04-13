Global NAND Flash Market 2019 – 2024

NAND-flash memory is a type of memory, which is non-linear internal macro-cell mode, providing cheap and effective solution for large-capacity solid state memory implementations. NAND-flash memory having a large capacity, rewrite speed, which is suitable for storing large amounts of data, so the industry has been more widely used, such as embedded products including digital cameras, MP3 players and memory cards.

In the past five years, although global production market share of NAND flash in NAND Flash field tends to decrease, with fast development of NAND flash, the capacity and production increased year by year.

For NAND flash product demand market, there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for NAND Flash is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the NAND Flash in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAMSUNG

Toshiba

SanDisk

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Powerchip

Macronix

Winbond

SMIC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: SLC NAND, MLC NAND, TLC NAND, QLC NAND, 3D V-NAND

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: USB, Flash Card, SSD, Smartphone, Tablet, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe NAND Flash product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of NAND Flash, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of NAND Flash in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the NAND Flash competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the NAND Flash breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, NAND Flash market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe NAND Flash sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

