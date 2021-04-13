Global Foie Gras Market 2019 – 2024

Foie gras is a luxury food product made of the liver of a duck or goose that has been specially fattened.

Scope of the Report:

The global consumption value of foie gras increased from 1102 million USD to 1184 million USD from 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 1.81%. The growth of value is caused by the increase of the price.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822426

France consumed 18020 tonnes foie gras or 68% in consumption share in 2015. Spain is the second largest consumption country with about 16% in 2015. All Europe countries took more than 90% share in 2015.

There are two type of foie gras which are duck foie gras and goose foie gras. In 2015, the share of goose foie gras is less than 10%. And over 95% of foie gras in the world is direct consumption.

The worldwide market for Foie Gras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Foie Gras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hudson Valley

Comtesse Du Barry

Ducs de Gascogne

Euralis

AVIS

Sanrougey

Jiajia

Agro-Top Produits

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Goose liver, Duck liver

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Direct consumption, Food processing industry (FPI)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Foie Gras product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foie Gras, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foie Gras in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Foie Gras competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Foie Gras breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Foie Gras market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foie Gras sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald