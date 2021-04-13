Global Creatine Market 2019 -2024

Creatine is a naturally-occurring amino acid (protein building block) that’s found in meat and fish, and also made by the human body in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. It is converted into creatine phosphate or phosphocreatine and stored in the muscles, where it is used for energy. During high-intensity, short-duration exercise, such as lifting weights or sprinting, phosphocreatine is converted into ATP, a major source of energy within the human body.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA ,China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are two major types of creatine, 80 mesh and 200 mesh. 200 mesh caretine is occupied the major market, with the production share of 61.82%. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that health care product is the major consumption of it with the market share is 66.12% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more creatine. So, creatine has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Creatine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Creatine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

AlzChem

Spectrum Chemical

Tiancheng

BM.PHARM

Gulang Xinmiao

Zibo Lanjian

Bao Sui

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Hubei Yuanhua

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Creatine 80 mesh

Creatine 200 mesh

Health Care Product

Pharmaceutical Product

Food & Beverage

Other

