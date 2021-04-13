Global Chlorella Market 2019 – 2024

Chlorella is a round, green, single-cell microalgae, which grows in both fresh and salt water. The species has existed for more than three billion years, and has the ability to multiply quickly and survive in extreme environmental conditions.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Chlorella Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 54.4% of the revenue market. Regionally, China (Include Taiwan) is the biggest production area of Chlorella, also the leader in the whole Chlorella.

Second, the production of chlorella increases from 3870.78 MT in 2011 to 5279.53 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 6.07%.

Third, China (Include Taiwan) occupied 73.46% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Japan and Europe, which respectively have around 16.15% and 4.82% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 27.04% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Japan shared 24.23% of global total.

The worldwide market for Chlorella is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chlorella in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FEMICO

Taiwan Chlorella

Vedan

Febico

Wilson

Gong Bih

Yaeyama

Sun Chlorella

King Dnarmsa

Lvanqi

Wuli Lvqi

Tianjian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa, Chlorella Ellipsoidea

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Food Industry, Feed Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chlorella product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chlorella, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chlorella in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chlorella competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Chlorella breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chlorella market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chlorella sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

