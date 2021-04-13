Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2019 – 2024

Automotive Heat Exchanger is a set device used to transfer heat between fluids.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in United States, Japan and Europe, the Automotive Heat Exchanger industry is at a more advanced level, the world’s most advanced enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Automotive Heat Exchanger manufacturers technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market will gradually increase.

Chinese Automotive Heat Exchanger industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Automotive Heat Exchanger large manufacture country, in addition to middle and low Automotive Heat Exchanger products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end Automotive Heat Exchanger products, has already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Automotive Heat Exchanger market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of Automotive Heat Exchanger market and technology.

The worldwide market for Automotive Heat Exchanger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Heat Exchanger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Denso

Mahle

Hanon System

Calsonic Kansei

Valeo

Alcoil

Dana

Pranav Vikas

Senior

Tata AutoComp

Koyorad

Tokyo Radiator

G&M

T.RAD

Modine

Sanden

KB AutoTech

Nanning Baling

Zhejiang Yinlun

Qingdao Toyo

Wuxi Guanyun

Jiangsu Jiahe

LURUN

Fawer

South Air

Weifang Hengan

Paninco

Shandong Tongchuang

Chaolihi Tech

Huaerda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Cooling System, Intake System, EGR System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Heat Exchanger product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Heat Exchanger, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Heat Exchanger in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Heat Exchanger competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Heat Exchanger breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Heat Exchanger market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Heat Exchanger sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

