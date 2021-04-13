Drone Services Market is Growing Worldwide profiling by Key Players- Precision Hawk, Prioria Robotics Inc., Identified Technologies, Measure UAS

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Drone Services Market – By Application (Aerial Photography, Delivery/Pickup, Surveying & Inspection, Monitoring & Others), By End-use Industry (Media & Entertainment, Infrastructure, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Agriculture & Others) and Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2024” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Drone Services Market was held at USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2024.

The market research report broadly covers the analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of the region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. Global Drone Services market also offers country-level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, the United States Drone Services market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.

The Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Drone Services player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

This report focuses on the Drone Services in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and applications.

This report covers major market players based in Drone Services market:

– Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

– Skylark Drones Private Limited

– Precision Hawk

– Prioria Robotics Inc.

– Phoenix Drone Services

– Identified Technologies

– Measure UAS

– Dronedeploy

– Sharper Shape

– Terra Drone

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

The report also offers an analysis of major market segments:

Based on Application:

– Aerial Photography

– Delivery/Pickup

– Surveying& Inspection

– Monitoring

– Others

Based on End-use Industry:

– Media & Entertainment

– Infrastructure

– Logistics

– Oil & Gas

– Military & Defense

– Agriculture

– Others

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Drone Services Market

3. Global Drone Services Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Drone Services Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.3.1. Aerial Photography

9.3.2. Delivery/Pickup

9.3.3. Surveying& Inspection

9.3.4. Monitoring

9.3.5. Others

10. Global Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use Industry

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use Industry

10.3.1. Media & Entertainment

10.3.2. Infrastructure

10.3.3. Logistics

10.3.4. Oil & Gas

10.3.5. Military & Defense

10.3.6. Agriculture

10.3.7. Others

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By End-use Industry

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use Industry

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use Inddustry

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Europe Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1. By Application

11.3.2. By End-use Industry

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4. Asia Pacific Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1. By Application

11.4.2. By End-use Industry

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Latin America Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5.1. By Application

11.5.2. By End-use Industry

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Middle East & Africa Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6.1. By Application

11.6.2. By End-use Industry

11.6.3. By Country

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share of Key Players

12.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Drone Services Market

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

12.3.1.1. Product Offered

12.3.1.2. Business Strategy

12.3.1.3. Financials

12.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

12.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

12.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

12.3.2. Skylark Drones Private Limited

12.3.3. Precision Hawk

12.3.4. Prioria Robotics Inc.

12.3.5. Phoenix Drone Services

12.3.6. Identified Technologies

12.3.7. Measure UAS

12.3.8. Dronedeploy

12.3.9. Sharper Shape

12.3.10. Terra Drone

12.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue….



