Dimethyl Sulfate Market : Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023

Dimethyl sulfate is also known as sulphuric acid dimethyl ester and commonly abbreviated as DMS. Dimethyl sulfate is a colorless oily liquid and it is soluble in aromatic solvents, water, and alcohol. It is a diester of sulfuric acid and methanol, and a strong methylating agent. It is a useful chemical for the manufacturing of a variety of household and industrial chemicals. For instance, dimethyl sulfate is used to produce surfactants, water treatment chemicals, pesticides, dyes, fabric softeners, and photographic chemicals. Dimethyl sulfate acts as a reagent for methylation of amines, thiols, and phenols.

Dimethyl sulfate is the preferred methylating agent across industries due to the chemical’s low cost and high reactivity. It is also used to manufacture perfumes and for the separation of mineral oils. Dimethyl sulfate is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, dimethyl sulfate under certain conditions is used as a catalyst, sulfonation agent, solvent, and stabilizer.

Dimethyl sulfate is used as chemical intermediate, hence the global dimethyl sulfate market is anticipated to experience strong growth over the foreseeable future, owing to its numerous applications in different chemicals. Furthermore, the fabric softeners market is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period, which would boost the demand for dimethyl sulfate, as the latter is used to manufacture fabric softeners. Dye manufacturers use dimethyl sulfate to manufacture various dyes and this is expected to boost the global demand for the chemical. Despite the low cost and high effectiveness of dimethyl sulfate, its high level of toxicity is expected to act as a hurdle for the global market in the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global dimethyl sulfate market include DuPont (EI) de Nemours, BASF SE, Caledon Laboratories Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and CABB.

