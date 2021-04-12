Volumetric Video Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Intel, Jaunt, Microsoft, 8i, Facebook, RealView Imaging, The Coretec Group

Global Volumetric Video Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Volumetric video is a technique that captures a three-dimensional space, such as a location or performance.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Volumetric Video market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Intel, Jaunt, Microsoft, 8i, Facebook, RealView Imaging, The Coretec Group, Google, Voxon Photonics, LightSpace Technologies, Omnivor, Stereolab, HypeVR Technology, Hammerhead

This study considers the Volumetric Video value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Advertisement

Sports Events & Entertainment

Medical

Education & Training

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Volumetric Video market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Volumetric Video market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Volumetric Video players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Volumetric Video with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Volumetric Video submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Volumetric Video Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Volumetric Video by Players

4 Volumetric Video by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Volumetric Video Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Intel

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Volumetric Video Product Offered

11.1.3 Intel Volumetric Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Intel News

11.2 Jaunt

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Volumetric Video Product Offered

11.2.3 Jaunt Volumetric Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Jaunt News

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Volumetric Video Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft Volumetric Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft News

11.4 8i

