Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market 2019 – 2024

Two Wheeler Lightings are the lights used in motorcycles. The Two Wheeler Lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the Global Two Wheeler Lighting industry, the industry concentration rate is relative concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers have 51.94% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Hella which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Two Wheeler Lighting industry. The manufacturers following Hella are Koito and Federal Mogul, which respectively has 12.98% and 11.41% market share globally.

Second, as for the Two Wheeler Lighting market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Two Wheeler Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Two Wheeler Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unitech

Koito

Varroc Lighting

Hella

Federal Mogul

Stanley

Bruno/Zadi Group

Lumax

Cobo

Rinder

Boogey

Minda

Ampas Lighting

IJL (Lucas TVS&Koito India)

J.W. Speaker

ZWK Group

Motolight

Lazer Lamps

FIEM Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Halogen Lights, LED Lights, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Motorcycle Headlight, Motorcycle Rear Light, Indicators, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Two Wheeler Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Two Wheeler Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Two Wheeler Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Two Wheeler Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Two Wheeler Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Two Wheeler Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Two Wheeler Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

