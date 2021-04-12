Global Trehalose Market 2019 -2024

This report studies the Trehalose market, Trehalose (C12H22O11) is a white or almost white crystal powder. It is a disaccharide formed by a 1, 1-glucoside bond between two ?-glucose units. It is a disaccharide that occurs naturally in insects, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Trehalose is an alternative to sugar as a sweetener. It is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

The trehalose industry is a high monopoly industry. Trehalose is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1995. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are a small quantities of other industrialized manufacturers in the world. With the trehalose patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce trehalose. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, Lianmeng Chemical, Visionbio Technology and Sinozyme Biotechnology. Trehalose is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

With the China manufacturers expanding the production, the sales price of China decreased speedily in second half of 2015. The sales prices of Europe, USA and Japan were always falling gently in the past five years.

The demand of trehalose is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of trehalose will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.

The worldwide market for Trehalose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Trehalose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

