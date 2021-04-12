Global Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains Market 2019 – 2024

Stainless Steel Floor & Shower floor drain is a plumbing fixture that is installed in the floor of a structure, mainly designed to remove any standing water near it. They are usually round, but can also be square or rectangular. They usually range from 2 to 12 inches (5.1 to 30.5 cm); most are 4 inches (10 cm) in diameter. They have gratings that are made of Stainless Steel.

Scope of the Report:

In this study, the market for Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains consumption divided into six geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 35.96% of Global Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains market share, in the Europe 35.06%, in China 15.67%, in Asia-Pacific 8.79%, in Central & South America 2.97% and in Middle East and Africa 1.56%. Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, China occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period, driven by the real estate market.

The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 1490 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Geberit

Aliaxis

Watts Water Technologies

ACO

McWane

Sioux Chief Mfg

Jay R. Smith Mfg

KESSEL AG

Zurn Industries

Unidrain A/S

Beijing Runde Hongtu

TECE

Ferplast Srl

Viega

ESS

Gridiron SpA

Jomoo

AWI

Caggiati Maurizio

WeiXing NBM

Josam Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains, Spring-type Floor Drain, Suction Stone Floor Drain, Gravity Floor Drain, Others Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Household Used, Commercial Used

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stainless Steel Floor & Shower Drains sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

