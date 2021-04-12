Global Scroll Chiller Market 2019 -2024

Scroll chillers are an ideal choice for various air-conditioning applications, including office spaces, banks, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, multiplexes, commercial complexes and process cooling.

Scope of the Report:

The major producer located in EU and US, such as Johnson Controls, Daikin, Carrier and Trane, these companies occupied above 50% market share. And the top five players occupied about 55% market share.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption regions, occupied above 45% market share. Emerging markets are in a stage of rapid development, such as China, India etc. Scroll Chiller is mainly used in the commercial and industrial field.

The worldwide market for Scroll Chiller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Scroll Chiller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Carrier

Trane

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi Appliances

Dunham-Bush

Mammoth

Bosch

Airedale

LG

Motivair

Voltas

Blue Star

Kuen Ling

Midea

Gree

TICA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers

Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Scroll Chiller product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Scroll Chiller, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Scroll Chiller in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Scroll Chiller competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Scroll Chiller breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Scroll Chiller market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Scroll Chiller sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

