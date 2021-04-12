Global Polystyrene Market 2019 – 2024

Polystyrene is a type of polymer with thermoplastic properties produced from the petroleum-derived monomer, styrene. In solid form, it is a colorless and rigid plastic, but it may also be returned to a liquid state by heating, and used again for molding or extrusion. It is used to produce many products for industrial and consumer use. In fact, its presence as a plastic in everyday life is second only to polyethylene.

Scope of the Report:

For forecast, the global polystyrene industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~2%, We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. The building and construction segment will have the strongest growth prospect over the next five years. Extruded polystyrene (XPS) plays a big role in the growth of this market. Demand for XPS insulation from the renovation and insulation segments is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Polystyrene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 22800 million US$ in 2024, from 19100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polystyrene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Packaging, Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Construction, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polystyrene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polystyrene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polystyrene in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Polystyrene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polystyrene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Polystyrene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polystyrene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

