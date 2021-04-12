Global Polyimide (PI) Market 2019 -2024

Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials?polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822505

Scope of the Report:

In the 1960s, different countries linked the research, development and use of polyimide as one of the most promising engineering plastics in the 21st century. It is known as a “portion solver”, and that “there would be not today’s microelectronics technology if there was not polyimide”.

Regionally, USA is the biggest Consumption area of Polyimide (PI) in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 9.00%.

From the view of application market, 39.07% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of electrical industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as DuPont with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn?t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

The worldwide market for Polyimide (PI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Polyimide (PI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SABIC

DuPont

Kaneka Corporation

Evonik Fibres

Ube Industries

Solvay

SKCKOLONPI

Saint-Gobain

Taimide Technology

Mitsui Chemicals

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Asahi Kasei

HD MicroSystems

Shengyuan

HiPolyking

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Film,Resin,Plastic,Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace Industry,Electrical Industry,Machine Industry,Others Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polyimide (PI) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyimide (PI), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyimide (PI) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Polyimide (PI) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polyimide (PI) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Polyimide (PI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyimide (PI) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Film

1.2.2 Resin

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace Industry

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Machine Industry

1.3.4 Others Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SABIC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DuPont

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Kaneka Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Evonik Fibres

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Evonik Fibres Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ube Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Solvay

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Solvay Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 SKCKOLONPI

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Saint-Gobain

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Taimide Technology

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Mitsui Chemicals

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Asahi Kasei

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 HD MicroSystems

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 HD MicroSystems Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Shengyuan

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Shengyuan Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 HiPolyking

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Polyimide (PI) Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald