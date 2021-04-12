Global Glove Box Market 2019 -2024

A glove box is a piece of equipment that lets you perform work on a subject while keeping it in isolation. A glove box is most commonly used to protect operators working with hazardous materials, but it can also be used to protect sensitive materials from the outside atmosphere.

Glove boxes are widely used in defense industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology etc. and University and Industrial labs use glove boxes for the research and development of emerging technologies including lithium batteries, chemical, OLED / PLED and welding.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government? policy and the high production of Glove Box etc. in the international market, the current demand for Glove Box product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2015, the global production of the Glove Box reaches over 12081 units; the capacity utilization rate as high as 83.52%

EU, US, and China are major consumption regions in Glove Box production market.

The worldwide market for Glove Box is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Glove Box in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

Coy Laboratory Products

Glove Box Technology

Vacuum Atmospheres Co

Inert Technology

Mbraun GmbH

Laminar Flow Inc

LC Technology Solutions Inc

Terra Universal

Sheldon Manufacturing

T-M Vacuum Products

Banthrax

Germfree

NuAire

Plas-Labs

Vacuum Technology Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Glove Box

Stainless Steel Glove Box

Aluminum Glove Box

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense Industry

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Eletronic/Lithium Batteries

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Glove Box product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glove Box, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glove Box in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Glove Box competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Glove Box breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Glove Box market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glove Box sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glove Box Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Plastic Glove Box

1.2.2 Stainless Steel Glove Box

1.2.3 Aluminum Glove Box

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Defense Industry

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

1.3.3 Eletronic/Lithium Batteries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Coy Laboratory Products

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Coy Laboratory Products Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Glove Box Technology

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Glove Box Technology Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Vacuum Atmospheres Co

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vacuum Atmospheres Co Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Inert Technology

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Inert Technology Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mbraun GmbH

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mbraun GmbH Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Laminar Flow Inc

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Laminar Flow Inc Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 LC Technology Solutions Inc

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 LC Technology Solutions Inc Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Terra Universal

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Terra Universal Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Sheldon Manufacturing

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sheldon Manufacturing Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 T-M Vacuum Products

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 T-M Vacuum Products Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Banthrax

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Banthrax Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Germfree

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Germfree Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 NuAire

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 NuAire Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Plas-Labs

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Plas-Labs Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Vacuum Technology Inc.

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Glove Box Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Vacuum Technology Inc. Glove Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………….

