Global Concession Catering Market 2019 – 2024 | By Company, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

A concession is the right to sell products or to provide services in exchange for a rent or a capital commitment at a specific location for a pre-determined amount of time. Main selection guidelines for the granting of a concession are brand offering, concept design and layout, brand reputation and experience.

Scope of the Report:

In the concession catering business, a limited number of large operators compete for the biggest concessions in the main sectors and geographic markets. However, most markets are still fragmented, with a significant number of small regional and national operators. We estimate that Autogrill, SSP and Elior have global market shares of 18.16%, 11.72% and 7.79%, respectively, suggesting substantial scope for expansion.

The global Concession Catering market is valued at 26200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 35600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Concession Catering.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Concession Catering market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Concession Catering market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Autogrill

SSP

Elior Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Food, Beverages

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Airports, Motorways, Railways, City Sites & Leisure

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald