Global Building And Construction Plastics Market 2019 – 2024

Plastics are used in a growing range of building and construction applications, including insulation, piping, window frames and Residential design.

Scope of the Report:

In application, Building and Construction Plastics downstream is wide used in Building and Construction and recently Building and Construction Plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the Building and Construction Plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for Residential, which accounts for nearly 68.19% of total downstream consumption of Building and Construction Plastics in global.

The worldwide market for Building and Construction Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 112600 million US$ in 2024, from 82300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Building and Construction Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

BASF

DOW

Borealis

DSM

Solvay

Arkema

PetroChina

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Dragon Building Products

Sinomach General

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Residential, Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Building and Construction Plastics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Building and Construction Plastics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Building and Construction Plastics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Building and Construction Plastics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Building and Construction Plastics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Building and Construction Plastics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building and Construction Plastics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

