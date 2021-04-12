Global Blu-Ray Player Market 2019 -2024

Blu-ray Player is a device which is used to play Blu-ray Disc movie. It can adopt HDMI interface and use 1920 ? 1080 resolution, 1080p HD output format to achieve HD video, which is now five times the resolution of DVD video (PAL 720 * 576), six times the resolution (NTSC 720 * 480). It is a household mainstream player and is also favored by the game companies, movie studios, consumer electronics and home computer manufacturers. Film companies such as Disney, Fox, Paramount, Warner, Sony, MGM, Lions Gate etc.



Scope of the Report:

These days, all eyes are on video. As the switch is made from analog to digital technology, the market is quickly expanding beyond traditional televisions, DVDs, and camcorders to include flat-screen and high-definition digital televisions, personal video recorders (PVRs), elaborate home theater systems, home satellite systems, set-top Internet access devices designed to bring interactivity to the television, and cell phones and other handheld devices that can download, store, and play video. Key players include Matsushita (Panasonic), Philips (Magnavox), Sony, Thompson (RCA), TiVo, and Microsoft (WebTV).

Blu-ray Player product market has a larger space, basically presenting products to high-end development direction; high-end products have great market demand. Grasp the advanced technology market, local enterprises to increase R&D efforts, to produce more high-end products.

From the view of downstream application, Automobile are and will still be the most active field because of the high-speed growth of automobile industry and rising requirements for video.

The worldwide market for Blu-Ray Player is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Blu-Ray Player in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Electronic Corporation

LG Electronics Corporation

Hualu

Philips Electronic N.V

Toshiba

Shenzhen GIEC Electronics

QiSheng

BARU

BEVIX

OPPO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Deer Blu-ray Player

Aurora Blu-ray Media Player

Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

