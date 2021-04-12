Global Blenders & Juicers Market 2019 -2024

Blenders and juicers are two very different beasts, with two quite different purposes. They both process tasty fruit and veggies into a delicious, nutritious drink but the way they do it, and the end result, is not the same at all.

A juicer separates the fiber from the rest of the fruit or vegetables. This leaves only the juice for you to drink. The remaining fiber pulp is discarded. This means that you can pack more fruit or veggies in per cup and you get all your vitamins and nutrients in the most easily digestible form.

A blender processes the whole fruit or vegetable, including the fiber. This makes a thicker drink (usually called a smoothie) which takes longer to digest. You still get all the nutrients, but they are released more slowly. This satisfies your appetite and leaves you feel fuller for longer.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of blenders and juicers are high, and the core technology of blenders and juicers concentrates in relative large companies including Omega, Breville, Oster (Sunbeam), Hurom, Braun, Cuisinart, Joyoung, Supor, and Midea. These companies concentrate in China, Europe, and North America. China is the largest producer.

The worldwide market for Blenders & Juicers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Blenders & Juicers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Omega

Breville

Oster(Sunbeam)

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

SKG

Bear

ACA(Elec-Tech)

Deer

Xibeile(Shuai Jia)

Ouke

Hanssem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blenders,Juicers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Consumption,Household Consumption

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Blenders & Juicers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blenders & Juicers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blenders & Juicers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Blenders & Juicers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Blenders & Juicers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Blenders & Juicers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blenders & Juicers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Blenders & Juicers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Blenders

1.2.2 Juicers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Consumption

1.3.2 Household Consumption

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Omega

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Omega Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Breville

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Breville Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Oster(Sunbeam)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oster(Sunbeam) Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hurom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hurom Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Braun

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Braun Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cuisinart

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cuisinart Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Kuvings

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kuvings Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Philips

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Philips Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Panasonic

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Panasonic Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Electrolux

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Electrolux Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Joyoung

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Joyoung Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Supor

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Supor Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Midea

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Midea Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao) Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 SKG

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 SKG Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Bear

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Bear Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 ACA(Elec-Tech)

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 ACA(Elec-Tech) Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Deer

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Deer Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Xibeile(Shuai Jia)

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Xibeile(Shuai Jia) Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Ouke

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Ouke Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Hanssem

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blenders & Juicers Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Hanssem Blenders & Juicers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

………..

