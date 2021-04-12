Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market 2019 – 2024

Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire is a cold drawn, heat treated wire. The process of tempering increases the strength and hardness of the wire without making the wire more brittle. Tempering makes oil tempered wire perfect for springs and wire forms.

This oil tempered wire have excellent properties as spring material, and is used as various springs for the automobile such as the valve springs of the engine, the clutch springs, the transmission springs, and the suspension springs.

Scope of the Report:

Now, Asia-Pacific is becoming the motivation of the world economy, so more attention will be paid to this area. Also, the automotive industry is developing with the growth rate of round 5%, we have the confidence that Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire industry will constantly be a good choice for investors.

The worldwide market for Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1670 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Suzuki Garphyttan

Kiswire

KOBELCO

POSCO

NETUREN

BAOSTEEL

Shanghai NETUREN

Zhengzhou Sinosteel

Bekaert

Haina Special Steel

Sugita

Sumitomo (SEI)

Jiangsu Shenwang

Jiangsu Jinji

American Spring Wire

Tianjin Kay Jill

Suncall

Hunan Shuangwei

Tianjin Dihua

PENGG AUSTRIA

Nanjing Soochow

Shinko Wire

Shougang Special Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: High Fatigue Wire, Medium Fatigue Wire, Other Wire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Valve Spring, Suspension Spring, Other Spring

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

