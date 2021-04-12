Global Asphalt Pavers Market 2019 -2024

Asphalt Pavers is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Asphalt Pavers industry, there was short supply in the market from the past few years, more and more companies are entering into Asphalt Pavers industry, the current demand for Paver product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Asphalt Pavers products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Asphalt Pavers?s price is lower than past years.

There is a certain space in Asphalt Pavers product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; despite this the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Asphalt Pavers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Asphalt Pavers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Volvo

CAT

Roadtec

SANY

VOGELE

TEREX

LEEBOY

ATLAS COPCO

CMI

BOMAG

XCMG

Zoomlion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-sized Paving Width

Medium-sized Paving Width

Large-sized Paving Width

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Highway

Urban road

Others

