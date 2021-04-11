Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market: Overview

Steel molded into a flat panel of sheet is referred to as steel sheet metal. It then undergoes the galvanization process to prevent corrosion. This process is completed by the steel sheet undergoing a chemical process that increases its resistance to corrosion over time. Galvanizing is a process that involves dipping steel into hot zinc. This makes the steel a stronger and more a reliable product. Galvanized steel sheets can be used in wide range of applications such as construction, automotive, and home appliances. The galvanized zinc coating applied to steel helps prevent rusting.

Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market: Drivers & Restrains

Zinc is used as a sacrificial anode which prevents the metal surface from corrosion. Even though the coating is scratched, the exposed steel is protected by the remaining zinc. Therefore, the galvanized steel sheets are coated with a protective zinc coating, making them resistant to rust and ideal for outdoor use. Steel sheet feature excellent workability are uniformly galvanized to produce a smooth and attractive surface finish. Thus, increase in use of steel sheet in various end-use industries is likely to drive the zinc coated steel sheets market in the near future. Low impact on environment, long lasting, reliability, and cost-effectiveness are some properties of zinc coated steel sheet, which are anticipated to boost the zinc coated steel sheets market. However, like other metals, zinc coating eventually wears off over a period of time. Thus, regular inspection of galvanized steel sheets is required to ensure optimum performance.

Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market: Key Segments

The zinc coated steel sheets market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the zinc coated steel sheets market can be segmented into electrogalvanized steel sheet and hot-dip galvanized steel sheet. The surface texture of electrogalvanized steel sheet is uniform. Lack of heat treatment during the coating process helps retain properties of the base metal. These products are mainly used in home electric appliances for indoor use. Hot-dip galvanization of steel sheets is popular and widely used process. Hot-dip galvanization of steel sheets are used in home electric appliances and as building material.

Based on application, the zinc coated steel sheets market can be segmented into automobiles, electrical appliances, construction materials, and others. In automobile, zinc coated steel sheets market are used in exterior panels, interior panels, chassis, and electrical components. In electrical appliances, zinc coated steel sheets are used in refrigerators, washing machines, vending machines, outdoor air-conditioning units, display freezers, AV & OA equipment, internal parts of home appliances, and electrical distribution panels. As construction material, zinc coated steel sheets are used to manufacture shutters and doors, guard rails, deck plates, identification plates, pipes for construction platforms, walls, partitions, ducts, ceilings, and floors. Others applications use zinc coated steel sheets market are storage sheds, furniture, and kerosene heaters.

Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the zinc coated steel sheets market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Developing economies in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are major zinc coated steel sheets market due to increase in demand for these steel sheets in the automobile industry. North America and Europe are also projected to be major consumer of zinc coated steel sheets market due to the expansion of the building & construction industry in these regions. However, demand for zinc coated steel sheets market is also likely to increase in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America in the near future due to the expansion of the construction industry in these regions.

Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global zinc coated steel sheets market include Safal Steel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Precision Steel Warehouse, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation, and Curtis Steel Co.,Inc.

