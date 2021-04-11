Global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Current Trends, SIze-Share, Revenue-Strategy, Key Companies, Regional Analysis, Development, Growth-Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Vendor neutral archive (VNA) software is a software that can store medical images in a standard format and interface, making them accessible to healthcare professionals regardless of what proprietary system created the images.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
FUJIFILM
Acuo by Hyland
Carestream Health
BridgeHead Software
Alfresco
Lexmark
IBM Watson Health
GE Healthcare
Dicom Systems
CoActiv Medical
Sectra Inc
Siemens Healthineers
Philips Healthcare
Agfa Healthcare NV
Novarad Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
