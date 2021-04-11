Global Trucks Market 2019 – 2024

Boom Trucks are vehicles mounted with telescopic boom crane equipment to lift cargo or workers in applications such as logistics, maintenance, and construction. These Boom Trucks enable workers to carry and maneuver freight or load as required. These Boom Trucks feature a variety of specifications such as lifting capacity, lifting reach, payload & hauling capacity, and application.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, the Americas Boom Truck market has been segmented into North America, and south America. The North America held the largest share, its revenue exceeds 60% in 2017. USA is the largest sales country in Americas and the next is brazil.

The worldwide market for Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Manitowoc

Terex

Altec

Elliott

Manitex

Tadano

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Capacity Below 25 Ton, Capacity between 25 Ton to 50 Ton, Capacity above 50 Ton

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Utility, Construction, Oil & Gas, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Trucks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

