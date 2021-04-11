Global Serological Pipettes Market 2019 – 2024

Serological pipette is a type of graduated pipette in which the calibration marks extend all the way to the tip. It is usually made from transparent PS (Polystyrene).

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822402

Scope of the Report:

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 35.7%, followed by North America with 29.1%. China?s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.1%.

The worldwide market for Serological Pipettes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Serological Pipettes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

VWR

Sarstedt

Merck

Eppendorf

Argos Technologies

CAPP

Camlab

HiMedia Laboratories

TPP

Greiner Bio-One

Biofil

NEST

Sorfa

CITOTEST

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 1-2 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 25 ml, Other ( 50 ml etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Tissue Culture, Bacterial Culture, Testing Lab, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Serological Pipettes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Serological Pipettes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Serological Pipettes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Serological Pipettes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Serological Pipettes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Serological Pipettes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Serological Pipettes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald