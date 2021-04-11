Global Refined Cotton Market 2019 – 2024

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.

The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as special industrial monosodium glutamate.

Scope of the Report:

Refined cotton raw material is cotton linter. Global cotton resource is mainly distributed in China, India, USA, Pakistan and Brazil etc. China has abundant raw material resource and global major refined cotton suppliers are located in China. In 2017, China produced 461.5 kilo ton refined cotton, accounting for 65.76% of global total production.

The worldwide market for Refined Cotton is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Refined Cotton in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Georgia-Pacific

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Swan Fiber (CHTC)

Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Sriman Chemicals

ADM Southern Cellulose

Milouban

North Sichuan Nitrocellulose

Hubei Golden Ring

Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry

Zibo Huawei Biotechnology

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton

Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Industrial Grade, Food Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Cellulose Ethers, Cellulose Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Refined Cotton product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Refined Cotton, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Refined Cotton in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Refined Cotton competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Refined Cotton breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Refined Cotton market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Refined Cotton sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

