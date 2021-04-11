Global Penetration Testing Market Applications, Trends, Competitive Strategies, Type, Development, Key-Players, Segments, Business-Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast To 2024

The threat of cyber attacks has led to an increase of simulated and controlled cyber security evaluations of IT infrastructures. Such evaluations are frequently referred to as penetration testing; however, in practice, the nomenclature encompasses a variety of other labels, including vulnerability assessments, IT Health Checks, red team exercises, and, as it is commonly referred to outside the industry, ethical hacking.

Penetration Testing market is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Synopsys(Cigital) is the world leading player in global Penetration Testing market with the market share of 7.50% in 2017, in terms of revenue, followed by Acunetix, Checkmarx, Qualys, Rapid7, CA Technologies (Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Whitehat Security, Trustwave, Contrast Security, Portswigger, Wireshark and Netsparker. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 56% of the revenue market share in 2017.

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the largest dowmstream regions, occupied about 93% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 34% of Penetration Testing products/service were put into the North America market. While Asia Pacific market is expected to being the biggest market with market share of 35.96% in 2023.

According to this study, over the next five years the Penetration Testing market will register a 14.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1820 million by 2024, from US$ 920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Penetration Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Penetration Testing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Penetration Testing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Network Penetration Testing

Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Synopsys(Cigital)

Acunetix

Checkmarx

Qualys, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

CA Technologies(Veracode)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Whitehat Security

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Contrast Security

Portswigger Ltd.

Wireshark

Netsparker Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Penetration Testing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Penetration Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Penetration Testing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Penetration Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Penetration Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

