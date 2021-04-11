Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Increasing Demand, Growth Rate, Industry-Size, Top Trends, Major Companies Analysis & Business Outlook till 2024

Low-power WAN (LPWAN) is a wireless wide area network technology that interconnects low-bandwidth, battery-powered devices with low bit rates over long ranges.

Internet of Things (IoT), the next wave of revolution, absolutely relies on communication technologies, using a combination of connections that is either human-to-device or machine-to-machine. Because IoT products are anticipated to be mass distributed on the scale of billions in order to achieve feasibility of mass production and economies of scale, an appropriate communication technology must be used to accommodate future connectivity capacity without overwhelming it.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3005511

In the home, office, shopping malls or industrial entities, the use of short-range communication technology is currently predominant as communication infrastructure is tightly integrated in these environments.

According to this study, over the next five years the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market will register a 46.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2980 million by 2024, from US$ 440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

NB-IoT

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Semtech Corporation

AT&T Inc

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Actility

Ingenu

Loriot

Waviot

Link Labs Inc

Weightless Sig

SIGFOX

Senet Inc

Ubiik

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-low-power-wide-area-network-lpwan-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Segment by Type

2.2.1 SIGFOX

2.2.2 LoRaWAN

2.2.3 Weigthless

2.2.4 NB-IoT

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart City

2.4.2 Transportation and Logistics

2.4.3 Healthcare Applications

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) by Players

3.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) by Regions

4.1 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) by Countries

7.2 Europe Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Semtech Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.1.3 Semtech Corporation Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Semtech Corporation News

11.2 AT&T Inc

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.2.3 AT&T Inc Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AT&T Inc News

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems News

11.4 Huawei Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.4.3 Huawei Technologies Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Huawei Technologies News

11.5 Actility

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.5.3 Actility Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Actility News

11.6 Ingenu

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.6.3 Ingenu Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ingenu News

11.7 Loriot

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.7.3 Loriot Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Loriot News

11.8 Waviot

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.8.3 Waviot Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Waviot News

11.9 Link Labs Inc

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.9.3 Link Labs Inc Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Link Labs Inc News

11.10 Weightless Sig

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Offered

11.10.3 Weightless Sig Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Weightless Sig News

11.11 SIGFOX

11.12 Senet Inc

11.13 Ubiik

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3005511

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald