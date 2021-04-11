Global Lepidolite Market 2019 – 2024

Lepidolite is a lilac-gray or rose-colored member of the mica group of minerals with formula K(Li,Al,Rb)2(Al,Si)4O10(F,OH)2. It is the most abundant lithium-bearing mineral and is a secondary source of this metal. It is a phyllosilicate mineral and a member of the polylithionite-trilithionite series.

It is associated with other lithium-bearing minerals like spodumene in pegmatite bodies. It is one of the major sources of the rare alkali metals rubidium and caesium. In 1861, Robert Bunsen and Gustav Kirchhoff extracted 150 kg (330 lb) of lepidolite and yielded a few grams of rubidium salts for analysis, and therefore discovered the new element rubidium.

It occurs in granite pegmatites, in some high-temperature quartz veins, greisens and granites. Associated minerals include quartz, feldspar, spodumene, amblygonite, tourmaline, columbite, cassiterite, topaz and beryl.

China is the largest consumption country, and also is the largest production base for lithium carbonate by Lepidolite. China Lepidolite is mainly located in Jiang Xi province. Due to the development of new energy vehicles, the market demand for lithium in China is very large. But because of the production process and the problem of waste generated, Lepidolite just occupied very small market share.

The worldwide market for Lepidolite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 30.0% over the next five years, will reach 13 million US$ in 2024, from 3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd, Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Yellow Lepidolite, Lavender Lepidolite, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Battery Industry, Others (Including Ceramics and Glasses, etc.)

