Global Fund Accounting Software Market Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Rate, Opportunity and Forecast Report till 2024
Fund accounting software is used for emphasizing accountability over profitability. It’s a pretty intuitive concept in which funds are placed into different accounts based on the revenue, expenditure, and general rules that apply to those funds and accounts. This type of accounting is especially common for nonprofits, charities, and other organizations that accept funding from donors and other kinds of contributors with specific interests. It’s also popular among public agencies and government entities.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fund Accounting Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fund Accounting Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fund Accounting Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Fund Accounting Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sage Intacct
Titanium Digital
SS?C Eze
Deskera
SAP
JD Edwards (Oracle)
Abila (Community Brands)
DATABASICS
Tagetik Software (Wolters Kluwer)
FinancialForce
Xledger
AccuFund
Blackbaud
Abila
Cougar Mountain Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fund Accounting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Fund Accounting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fund Accounting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fund Accounting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Fund Accounting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Fund Accounting Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Fund Accounting Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Fund Accounting Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Fund Accounting Software by Players
3.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Fund Accounting Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fund Accounting Software by Regions
4.1 Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Fund Accounting Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Fund Accounting Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Fund Accounting Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fund Accounting Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fund Accounting Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Fund Accounting Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Fund Accounting Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Fund Accounting Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Fund Accounting Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Fund Accounting Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Fund Accounting Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sage Intacct
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Sage Intacct Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sage Intacct News
11.2 Titanium Digital
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Titanium Digital Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Titanium Digital News
11.3 SS?C Eze
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.3.3 SS?C Eze Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SS?C Eze News
11.4 Deskera
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Deskera Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Deskera News
11.5 SAP
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP News
11.6 JD Edwards (Oracle)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.6.3 JD Edwards (Oracle) Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 JD Edwards (Oracle) News
11.7 Abila (Community Brands)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Abila (Community Brands) Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Abila (Community Brands) News
11.8 DATABASICS
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.8.3 DATABASICS Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 DATABASICS News
11.9 Tagetik Software (Wolters Kluwer)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Tagetik Software (Wolters Kluwer) Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Tagetik Software (Wolters Kluwer) News
11.10 FinancialForce
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Fund Accounting Software Product Offered
11.10.3 FinancialForce Fund Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 FinancialForce News
11.11 Xledger
11.12 AccuFund
11.13 Blackbaud
11.14 Abila
11.15 Cougar Mountain Software
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
