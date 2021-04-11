Global Diaphragm Valve Market 2019 -2024

Diaphragm Valves (or membrane valves) consists of a valve body with two or more ports, a diaphragm, and a seat upon which the diaphragm closes the valve. The valve is constructed from either plastic or metal.

Diaphragm Valves can be manual or automatic. Their application is generally as shut-off valves in process systems within the industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822491

Scope of the Report:

Europe in the coming years will continue to be the largest production region of the Diaphragm Valve with an annual output value of 187.24 Million US dollars in 2015. Europe is also the largest consumption market, followed by North America, and some developing countries can not be ignored in the consumption market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in the future more new investment will enter into this field.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently Chinese Diaphragm Valve industry not only begin to transit to the high-end Diaphragm Valve products, but also extending themselves in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Diaphragm Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Diaphragm Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GEMU

Saunders

NDV

Alfa Laval

Georg Fischer

Parker Hannifin

Aquasyn

KITZ SCT

ENG Valves (ITT)

Hylok

Marcworks

Top Line Process

Shanghai Lianggong

BVMG

Rodaff Fluid Tech

Shanghai REMY

City Valve Factory

Hong ke

Enine Corporation

Liang Jing

CNNC Sufa

Shanghai Lizao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel Diaphragm Valve

Cast iron Diaphragm Valve

Plastic Diaphragm Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Biotech

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Diaphragm Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diaphragm Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diaphragm Valve in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Diaphragm Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Diaphragm Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Diaphragm Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diaphragm Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diaphragm Valve Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel Diaphragm Valve

1.2.2 Cast iron Diaphragm Valve

1.2.3 Plastic Diaphragm Valve

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Biotech

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GEMU

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GEMU Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Saunders

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Saunders Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NDV

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NDV Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Alfa Laval

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Alfa Laval Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Georg Fischer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Georg Fischer Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Parker Hannifin

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Parker Hannifin Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Aquasyn

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aquasyn Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 KITZ SCT

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 KITZ SCT Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 ENG Valves (ITT)

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 ENG Valves (ITT) Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Hylok

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Hylok Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Marcworks

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Marcworks Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Top Line Process

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Top Line Process Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Shanghai Lianggong

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Shanghai Lianggong Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 BVMG

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 BVMG Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Rodaff Fluid Tech

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Rodaff Fluid Tech Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Shanghai REMY

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Shanghai REMY Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 City Valve Factory

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 City Valve Factory Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Hong ke

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Hong ke Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Enine Corporation

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Enine Corporation Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Liang Jing

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Liang Jing Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 CNNC Sufa

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 CNNC Sufa Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 Shanghai Lizao

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Diaphragm Valve Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 Shanghai Lizao Diaphragm Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald