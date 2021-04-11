Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Growth, Gross Profit, Industry Revenue, Size, Share, Market Size and PGlobal Keywords Analysis to 2024

This report studies the ATSC 3.0 market in North America.

ATSC 3.0 is a major version of the ATSC standards for television broadcasting created by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). ATSC 3.0 comprises around 20 standards covering different aspects of the system and in total will have over 1,000 pages of documentation.

The standards are designed to offer support for newer technologies, including HEVC for video channels of up to 2160p 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, wide color gamut, high dynamic range, Dolby AC-4 and MPEG-H 3D Audio, datacasting capabilities, and more robust mobile television support. The capabilities have also been foreseen as a way to enable targeted advertising and finer public alerting.

ATSC 3.0 is a major upgrade for antenna TV, designed to allow for 4K resolution and even a major sound upgrade to broadcast TV. The switch could be as significant as the transition from analog broadcasts to digital HD — except this time it’s going to be a whole lot easier.

In 2018, the global ATSC 3.0 Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global ATSC 3.0 Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ATSC 3.0 Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

LG

Samsung

Sony

Nuvyyo Inc

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TV

STB

Mobile

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ATSC 3.0 Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ATSC 3.0 Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ATSC 3.0 Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 TV

1.4.3 STB

1.4.4 Mobile

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size

2.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ATSC 3.0 Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ATSC 3.0 Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in United States

5.3 United States ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

5.4 United States ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in China

7.3 China ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

7.4 China ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in India

10.3 India ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

10.4 India ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 ATSC 3.0 Devices Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ATSC 3.0 Devices Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in ATSC 3.0 Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 LG

12.2.1 LG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ATSC 3.0 Devices Introduction

12.2.4 LG Revenue in ATSC 3.0 Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 LG Recent Development

12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Samsung Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ATSC 3.0 Devices Introduction

12.3.4 Samsung Revenue in ATSC 3.0 Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.4 Sony

12.4.1 Sony Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ATSC 3.0 Devices Introduction

12.4.4 Sony Revenue in ATSC 3.0 Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Sony Recent Development

12.5 Nuvyyo Inc

12.5.1 Nuvyyo Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ATSC 3.0 Devices Introduction

12.5.4 Nuvyyo Inc Revenue in ATSC 3.0 Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nuvyyo Inc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

