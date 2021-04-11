Electric Bus Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players, Forecast 2025

Global Electric Bus Market Research Report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG matrix, SCOT analysis, PESTLE analysis and so on. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures.

Get Research Insights @ Electric Bus Market, By Vehicle, Units (2019-2025)

Global Electric Bus Market outlines the current market trends and dynamics including drivers, restraints, and business opportunities across different regions that are majorly affecting the market. The progress of the electric bus market is driving the increasing fuel prices and increased environmental anxieties.

The electric bus market is primarily driven by stringent emission norms across the globe. Rising emphasis by governments on public transport is anticipated to play an important role in the rapid expansion of the global electric bus market. Rising pollution levels in some mega cities, such as Shenzhen, London, Mexico City, Milan, Vancouver and Los Angeles, has already driven the market for electric buses significantly. Moreover, all the highly populous cities are likely to adopt electric buses to reduce greenhouse gases and other major pollutants in the environment

The adoption of electric vehicles been on the rise globally, and none of the markets around the world has attained saturation yet. This is encouraging regional-level manufacturers to expand their reach and venture into the international market. The leading manufacturer’s atn the global level are going for joint ventures with the manufacturers in developing economies, where the demand for such vehicles has upsurged in the recent past. This is the best time for electric bus manufacturers around the world to strengthen their foothold in the global electric bus market. Thus, the growing adoption of these buses is the major trend spotted in the market.

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/electric-bus-market

The global electric bus market segmentation is based on type, application, and region. Based on type, this market is categorized into PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), and HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle). China accounted for over 80% of global electric bus market share in past years. By application, this market is classified into shuttles, transit buses, school buses, and others. On the basis of region, this market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and others.

Major players operating in the global electric bus market are BYD Company Ltd., Yutong, New Flyer Industries Inc., Proterra Inc., Solaris Bus & Coach SA, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd, EBUSCO BV, Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd., Alexander Dennis, King Long, FAW Group, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Nova Bus, and Foton Motor Inc. BYD Company Ltd. and Yutong with their presence in China dominated the global electric bus market, owing to high demand for electric buses in China. Furthermore, other players involved in the manufacturing of the conventional buses are likely to enter the electric bus market and encourage a healthy competition among all manufacturers.

Make an Enquire to buy this Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/522

The global electric bus market: Key Players

BYD Company

ANKAI

Higer Bus

YUTONG

Yinlong Energy

Zhongtong Bus Holding

Segmentation of global electric bus market:

By Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Application

Transit Buses

Shuttles

School Buses

Others

By Technology

Series Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

By Coach Length

>18 Meter

14-16 Meter

12-13 Meter

10-11 Meter

<9 Meter

By Charging Structure

Roof Pantograph

Ground Contact

Plug Only

Gantry Pantograph

Induction

By Company

JBM Auto Limited

Goldstone

Tata Motors Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Others

By Region

Europe

Germany

K.

Netherlands

Austria

Poland

Lithuania

Belgium

Spain

France

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (ASAC)

India

China

Rest of APAC

North America

Canada

S.

Rest of World

Brazil

Others

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald