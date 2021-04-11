Drug Screening Market Share Worldwide Business Development, Measurement, Statistics, Alternatives & Forecasts as much as 2025 | Alfa Scientific Desings, Dragewerk, Labcorp, Lifeloc, MPD Inc., Omega Laboratories, Orasure

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 15,2020 –

Global Drug Screening Market valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Driven by increasing consumption of drug & alcohol, stringent regulations mandating drug and alcohol testing the global drug increasing market is witnessing various opportunities over the forecast period. Furthermore, government funding, and novel product development are anticipated to compel positive growth in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Alfa Scientific Desings, Dragewerk, Labcorp, Lifeloc, MPD Inc., Omega Laboratories, Orasure, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Quest Diagonstics, Roche, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Drug Screening market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Drug Screening market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drug Screening Market Size

2.2 Drug Screening Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drug Screening Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Drug Screening Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drug Screening Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drug Screening Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Drug Screening Sales by Product

4.2 Global Drug Screening Revenue by Product

4.3 Drug Screening Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Drug Screening Breakdown Data by End User

