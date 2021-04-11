Can Light Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft Market Find the Potential to Grow Further?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Light Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Air Tractor (United States),Embraer (United States),Iomax USA Inc. (United States),Textron (United States),AHRLAC (South Africa),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (India),Hongdu Group (China),BAE Systems (United Kingdom),Paramount Group (South Africa),Lockheed Martin (United States)

Light attack and reconnaissance aircraft offers various options and possibilities to conserve resources concerning aircraft development, aircrew and technician training, and sophisticated equipment. The well-equipped light attack and reconnaissance aircraft might be a valuable complementary capability with unexpected synergies in future multi-domain operations. These include Close Air Support (CAS), Intelligence, Counter-Insurgency (COIN), Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, armed over-watch and, owing to the excellent communications and sensor equipment, Forward Air Controller (Airborne) missions. However, a huge drawback compared to the jet aircraft is the distinctively slower response time, due to the significant difference in speed.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Application (Combat, Surveillance, Intelligence, Reconnaissance), Take-Off-Weight (Greater Than 6000 lbs, Less Than 6000 lbs)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Development of Cheaper Export Variant Aircraft by Developing Nations

Lengthy Strike Range of Light Attack Aircraft Due To Integration of Laser-Guided Rockets

Market Growth Drivers:

Lose Pace Economy of Developing Countries

Focus On Development of Low-Cost ISR Aircraft Due To Evolving Terrorism Threats

Restraints:

Distinctively Slower Response Time Due To the Significant Difference in Speed

Opportunities:

New Technological Advancements in Light Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft

Challenges:

Development of Alternatives

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

