sliding door is a type of door which opens horizontally by sliding, usually parallel to a wall. Sliding door hardware need to be easy to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most exacting architectural specifications and decors.

The worldwide “Sliding Door Hardware Wheel Market” statistical surveying report is an inescapable research report that contacts the most imperative parts of the Sliding Door Hardware Wheel platform that is important to be gotten a handle on by an expert or even a layman.

The sliding door is a type of door which opens horizontally by sliding, normally parallel to a wall. Sliding door hardware requires to be accessible to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most demanding architectural specifications and decors. To seize the possibility of the rising requirement for Sliding Door Hardware, more and more investors will go into hardware products of doors & windows industry and the UK market size will further expand.

The global Sliding Door Hardware Market size is estimated at – – – million USD with a CAGR – -% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach – – – Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR – -% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sliding Door Hardware by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]

[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Wood Sliding Door Hardware

Glass Sliding Door Hardware

Aluminum/Metal Sliding Door Hardware

PVC Sliding Door Hardware

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Hafele

ASSA ABLOY

Roto Frank

DORMA

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

E. Johnson Products Inc

HAUTAU GmbH

Masco Corporation

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential

Commercial

