Growth of Electric Forklift Wheel Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2025
Electric Forklift refers to a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials short distances, which is powered by electricity. Majority of Electric Forklifts are powered by batteries, which are used as source power to drive the motor driving motor and hydraulic systems to travel and load and unload operations. Compared with internal combustion forklifts, Electric Forklifts have advantages such as less pollution, easier to operate and higher energy efficiency. Along with the development of economy and the enhancement of environmental protection consciousness, the industry of Electric Forklift has experienced a rapid growth.
The worldwide “Electric Forklift Wheel Market” statistical surveying report is an inescapable research report that contacts the most imperative parts of the Electric Forklift Wheel platform that is important to be gotten a handle on by an expert or even a layman.
The global Electric Forklift Market size is estimated at – – – million USD with a CAGR – -% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach – – – Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR – -% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electric Forklift by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
By Region
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Electric counterbalance forklift trucks
- Electric pallet trucks
- Electric reach trucks
- Electric stackers
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Toyota
- Kion Group AG
- Jungheinrich AG
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Crown Equipment
- Mitsubishi Nichiyu
- UniCarriers Corp
- Komatsu
- Anhui Heli
- Clark Material Handling Company
- Hangcha
- Doosan Industrial Vehicles
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Combilift Ltd
- Lonking
- Tailift Group
- Hubtex
- Hytsu Group
- Godrej & Boyce
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Factory
- Harbor
- Airport
- Others
