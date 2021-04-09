Global Real Time Clock Market 2019 -2024

A real-time clock (RTC) is a computer clock (most often in the form of an integrated circuit) that keeps track of the current time.

Although the term often refers to the devices in personal computers, servers and embedded systems, RTCs are present in almost any electronic device which needs to keep accurate time. Meanwhile, with the improvement of technical, the new RTC possesses more complex functions, and the bulk became much more tiny (2mm?2mm?0.85mm). Electronic devices utilize real time clock modules to serve the purpose of tracking current time, one real time clock module is normally a circuit containing real time clock chip, capacitance, diode and so on. This report only focuses on Real Time Clock Chip, which is the product shown below. Since the manufacturers refer these chips as RTC?Real Time Clock??this report uses the same addressing. Therefore, when the report mentions real time clock in the following chapters, the report only refers to the chip, not the module.

Scope of the Report:

There are many Real Time Clocks manufactures in the world, STMicroelectronics occupies 44.05% of the global market share in 2015; While EPSON, with a market share of 12.12%, comes the second; Texas Instruments ranks the third globally, 3.97%. All these three large manufacturers together consist of approximately 60.14% of the global market in 2015.

I2C Real Time Clocks are the most commonly utilized among all Real Time Clocks, revenue generated from this one type only consists of 64.16% of the entire revenue generated from all types of Real Time Clocks in 2015, while SPI Real Time Clocks occupies 31.63% of the revenue generated by the entire industry in the same year.

The worldwide market for Real Time Clock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Real Time Clock in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AMS

Texas Instruments

EPSON

Abracon

Microchip Technology

NXP

Seiko Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Intersil

Maxim

Cymbet

NJR

Pericom

IDT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

I2C

SPI

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Industrial utilizations

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Real Time Clock product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Real Time Clock, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Real Time Clock in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Real Time Clock competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Real Time Clock breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Real Time Clock market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Real Time Clock sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

