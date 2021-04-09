Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2027: Manufactures, Types, Applications, Leading Countries, Challenges, Opportunities, & Drivers
Offshore Decommissioning Market research report provide (7 Forces Forecast from 2020 to 2027) enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Acteon Group Limited, Topicus Finan BV, AF Gruppen ASA, Tetra Technologies Inc., Allseas Group S.A., DeepOcean Group Holding B.V., John Wood Group Plc, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. )
In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Offshore Decommissioning Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Offshore Decommissioning industry Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces and Revenue.
Target Audience of Offshore Decommissioning Market: Suppliers, Channel Partners, Production Companies, Market Consultants, Marketing Authorities, Research Institutions, Subject Matter Experts, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities.
Based on Product Type, Offshore Decommissioning market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:
Detailed Segmentation:
- Global Offshore decommissioning Market, By Decommissioning Service:
- Removal, Disposal, Remediation and Environmental Studies
- Modelling and Sampling
- Waste Mapping and Handling
- Impact Assessment Program and Decommissioning Plan
- HAZID (Hazard Identification Study) and Safety Screening, Removal of Equipment with NORM
- Stress Analysis, Lifting and Rigging Procedures
- Transportation and Sea Fastening
- Global Offshore decommissioning Market, By Process:
- Project Management Planning and Engineering
- Permitting Compliance Regulatory Compliance
- Platform Preparation
- Well Plugging and abandonment
- Conductor Removal
- Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges
- Platform Removal
- Pipeline and Cable Decommissioning
- Material Disposal Site clearance
- Global Offshore decommissioning Market, By Water Depth:
- Shallow
- Deep Water
- Ultra Deep Water
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Offshore Decommissioning market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions:
- United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
