Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market 2019 -2024

Low-voltage Contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit, similar to a relay except with higher current ratings. A contactor is controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit.

Scope of the Report:

The Low-voltage Contactor industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and EU.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ABB and Eaton have relative higher level of product?s quality. As to Germany, SCHALTBAU GMBH has become as a global leader.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33%, followed by EU with 25%, and China market take a market share of 17.7% in 2015

The worldwide market for Low-Voltage Contactor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Low-Voltage Contactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rockwell

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

ETI Group

Siemens

Joslyn Clark

Toshiba

ZEZ SILKO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AC Contactor

DC Contactor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motor Application

Power Switching

Other Applications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Low-Voltage Contactor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Low-Voltage Contactor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Low-Voltage Contactor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Low-Voltage Contactor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Low-Voltage Contactor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Low-Voltage Contactor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Low-Voltage Contactor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Low-Voltage Contactor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 AC Contactor

1.2.2 DC Contactor

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Motor Application

1.3.2 Power Switching

1.3.3 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rockwell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Rockwell Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Eaton

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Eaton Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ABB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ABB Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Schneider Electric

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schneider Electric Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mitsubishi Electric

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ETI Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ETI Group Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Siemens

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Siemens Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Joslyn Clark

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Joslyn Clark Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Toshiba

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Toshiba Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 ZEZ SILKO

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 ZEZ SILKO Low-Voltage Contactor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

