Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Growth Status, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2027 – BD, SAVYON, BIOM?RIEUX, NANOENTEK, LUMINEX, HOLOGIC, BIO-RAD, TRINITY BIOTECH,QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, ALERE

Pune, January 15,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market ”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Introduction

A variety of viruses, bacteria, and parasites can cause infections of the digestive system. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms of these infections include include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Rapid diagnosis, appropriate treatment and infection control measures are therefore particularly important in these contexts. The diagnosis and confirmation of these infections can be carried out through various laboratory tests as well as point-of-care tests.

The Gastrointestinal infection testing market is expected to witness growth due to increasing number of digestive diseases and gastrointestinal infections across the globe due to unhealthy food habits among common populace. Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced molecular techniques for infection detection is further expected to stimulate the market growth. However, improper regulatory guidelines and lack of awareness in emerging economies regarding advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are likely to hinder market growth.

North America dominated the gastrointestinal infection testing market in 2017, owing to large number of patients suffering with abdominal pain and changing lifestyle of population leading to gastrointestinal infections. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Increasing incorporation of cost-efficient treatment options and advancements in healthcare infrastructure is likely to be responsible for the market growth of the region.

Factors Affecting Market

The Gastrointestinal infection testing market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Gastrointestinal infection testing market report also includes the profiles of key gastrointestinal infection tests companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are BD, Savyon Diagnostics, bioMrieux SA, NanoEnTek Inc., Luminex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Trinity Biotech, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., and Alere (Acquired by Abbott) among others.

