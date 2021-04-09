Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

The worldwide “Aluminum Alloy Wheels Wheel Market” statistical surveying report is an inescapable research report that contacts the most imperative parts of the Aluminum Alloy Wheels Wheel platform that is important to be gotten a handle on by an expert or even a layman.

The global Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market size is estimated at – – – million USD with a CAGR – -% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach – – – Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR – -% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Aluminum Alloy Wheels by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/contactus/requestsample/848332

By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]

[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Casting

Forging

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Enkei Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Accuride

YHI International Limited

Topy Group

CITIC Dicastal

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Kunshan Liufeng

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Access PDF Version of this Report at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/reportdetail/848332/Global-Aluminum-Alloy-Wheels-Market-Analysis-2015-2019-and-Forecast-2020-2025

We Also Provide Customized Report Based On Specific Client Requirement (Contact Our Sales Team)

For more information let’s connect: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald